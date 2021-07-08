Log in
    FNTN   DE000A0Z2ZZ5

FREENET AG

(FNTN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/08 03:02:56 am
19.475 EUR   -0.51%
02:30aDGAP-CMS  : freenet AG: Release of a capital market information
DJ
07/01FREENET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/24FREENET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
DGAP-CMS : freenet AG: Release of a capital market information

07/08/2021 | 02:30am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: freenet AG / freenet AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation 
freenet AG: Release of a capital market information 
2021-07-08 / 08:29 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 
of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 10^th Interim Report 
On 25 February 2021, freenet AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 25 February 2021 in 
accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/ 
1052. 
Between 1 July 2021 and 7 July 2021, a total of 308,947 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back. 
The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under 
the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods 
specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company. 
In the period from 1 July 2021 to 7 July 2021, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the 
aggregated volume totaled: 
Date          Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated volume (in EUR) 
01.07.2021                78,714                      19.9160               1,567,668.02 
02.07.2021                78,523                      19.8395               1,557,857.06 
05.07.2021                76,911                      19.7929               1,522,291.73 
06.07.2021                     0                       0,0000                       0,00 
07.07.2021                74,799                      19.5051               1,458,961.97 
Total                    308,947                      19.7664               6,106,778.79

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 25 February 2021 up to, and including, 7 July 2021 amounts to 2,513,793.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (www.freenet-group.de/investor/share).

Hamburg, July 2021

freenet AG The Executive Board -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-08 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      freenet AG 
              Hollerstrasse 126 
              24782 Buedelsdorf 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.freenet-group.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1216502 2021-07-08

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1216502&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2021 02:29 ET (06:29 GMT)

