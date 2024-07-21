EQS-Ad-hoc: freenet AG / Key word(s): Personnel

freenet AG: CEO Christoph Vilanek is not available for an extension of his term of office



Büdelsdorf, 21 July 2024 – The CEO of freenet AG (Company; ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5), Christoph Vilanek, has informed the Personell Committee of the Supervisory Board of the Company today that he is not available for an extension of his term of office and intends to leave the Management Board of the Company at the end of his term, which, according to his contract, ends on 31 December 2025 at the earliest. The Supervisory Board will initiate the search and selection process for a suitable successor in the short term.



