EQS Voting Rights Announcement: freenet AG
freenet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
24.05.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|
freenet AG
|Street:
|
Hollerstrasse 126
|Postal code:
|
24782
|City:
|
Buedelsdorf
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
5299003GLDODCVP8DO20
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|
Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|
Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway
City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|
2.97 %
|
0.01 %
|
2.98 %
|
118900598
|Previous notification
|
3.25 %
|
0.01 %
|
3.26 %
|
/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|
Absolute
|
In %
|
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A0Z2ZZ5
|
0
|
3529337
|
0.00 %
|
2.97 %
|Total
|
3529337
|
2.97 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|Shares on loan (right to recall)
|
N/A
|
At any time
|
11799
|
0.01 %
|
|
|Total
|
11799
|
0.01 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Cash or physical settlement
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|0
|
0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|
0
|
0.00 %
|
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|State of Norway
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Norges Bank
|
%
|
%
|
%
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|
Proportion of instruments
|
Total of both
| %
|
%
|
%
Date
|Language:
|
English
|Company:
|
freenet AG
|
Hollerstrasse 126
|
24782 Buedelsdorf
|
Germany
|Internet:
|
www.freenet.ag
|
