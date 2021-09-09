DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: freenet AG / freenet AG: Release of a capital market information freenet AG: Release of a capital market information 2021-09-09 / 08:40 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 19^th Interim Report On 25 February 2021, freenet AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 25 February 2021 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/ 1052.

Between 02 September 2021 and 08 September 2021, a total of 196 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 02 September 2021 to 08 September 2021, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated volume (in EUR) 02.09.2021 196 20.9800 4,112.08 03.09.2021 0 0.0000 0.00 06.09.2021 0 0.0000 0.00 07.09.2021 0 0.0000 0.00 08.09.2021 0 0.0000 0.00 Total 196 20.9800 4,112.08

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 25 February 2021 up to, and including, 08 September 2021 amounts to 4,342,451.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (www.freenet-group.de/investor/share).

Hamburg, September 2021

freenet AG The Executive Board

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-09 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: freenet AG Hollerstrasse 126 24782 Buedelsdorf Germany Internet: www.freenet-group.de End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1232190 2021-09-09

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232190&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2021 02:40 ET (06:40 GMT)