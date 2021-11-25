Log in
    FNTN   DE000A0Z2ZZ5

FREENET AG

(FNTN)
Freenet AG: Release of a capital market information

11/25/2021 | 02:31am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: freenet AG /
freenet AG: Release of a capital market information

25.11.2021 / 08:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 22th Interim Report

On 25 February 2021, freenet AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 25 February 2021 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 18 November 2021 and 24 November 2021, a total of 98,666 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 18 November 2021 to 24 November 2021, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated volume (in EUR)
18.11.2021 44,563 22.9947 1,024,712.82
19.11.2021 52,269 22.8772 1,195,768.37
22.11.2021 1,834 22.9867 42,157.61
23.11.2021 0 0.0000 0.00
24.11.2021 0 0.0000 0.00
Total 98,666 22.9323 2,262,638.79
 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 25 February 2021 up to, and including, 24 November 2021 amounts to 4,658,057.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (www.freenet-group.de/investor/share).

Hamburg, November 2021

freenet AG
The Executive Board


25.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: freenet AG
Hollerstrasse 126
24782 Buedelsdorf
Germany
Internet: www.freenet-group.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1251832  25.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251832&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
