freenet AG: Release of a capital market information

Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 28th Interim Report and Final Report



On 25 February 2021, freenet AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 25 February 2021 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 23 December 2021 and 28 December 2021, a total of 577 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 23 December 2021 to 28 December 2021, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated purchase price (in EUR) 23.12.2021 577 22.9921 13,266.44 27.12.2021 0 0.0000 0.00 28.12.2021 0 0.0000 0.00 Total 577 22.9921 13,266.44

freenet AG completed the share buyback announced on 25 February 2021 in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 2 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 on 28 December 2021. The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program amounts to 5,552,664 shares at an average price of 20.3659 euros. This corresponds to 4.336 percent of the capital stock. The aggregate volume excluding incidental costs of the repurchased shares amounted to 113,085,009.56 euros. The repurchased shares are to be cancelled.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (www.freenet-group.de/investor/share).

Hamburg, December 2021

freenet AG

The Executive Board