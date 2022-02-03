Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Freenet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNTN   DE000A0Z2ZZ5

FREENET AG

(FNTN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Freenet AG: Release of a capital market information

02/03/2022 | 02:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: freenet AG / Release of a capital market information
freenet AG: Release of a capital market information

03.02.2022 / 08:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim Report

On 13 January 2022, freenet AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 13 January 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 (share buyback program 2022).

Between 27 January 2022 and 02 February 2022, a total of 3,622 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 27 January 2022 to 02 February 2022, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated volume (in EUR)
27.01.2022 3,622 23.4818 85,051.08
28.01.2022 0 0.0000 0.00
31.01.2022 0 0.0000 0.00
01.02.2022 0 0.0000 0.00
02.02.2022 0 0.0000 0.00
Total 3,622 23.4818 85,051.08
 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 13 January 2022 up to, and including, 02 February 2022 amounts to 128,513.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (freenet-group.de/en/investor-relations/share).

Hamburg, February 2022

freenet AG
The Executive Board


03.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: freenet AG
Hollerstrasse 126
24782 Buedelsdorf
Germany
Internet: www.freenet-group.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1276036  03.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1276036&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about FREENET AG
01/27FREENET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/20FREENET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/13CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 13/01/2 : 30 CET/CEST - freenet AG: Release of a capital mark..
EQ
01/13FREENET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/12Freenet Launches $25 Million Share Buyback Program to End March 31
MT
01/12FREENET AG : freenet AG decides to extend share buyback program of up to EUR 22 million un..
EQ
2021FREENET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2021FREENET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2021FREENET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2021FREENET : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FREENET AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 567 M 2 900 M 2 567 M
Net income 2021 208 M 235 M 208 M
Net Debt 2021 842 M 951 M 842 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 6,17%
Capitalization 2 881 M 3 255 M 2 881 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 3 827
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart FREENET AG
Duration : Period :
freenet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREENET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 24,44 €
Average target price 23,83 €
Spread / Average Target -2,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph Vilanek Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Arnold Head-Controlling, Treasury & Internal Audit
Helmut Thoma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephan A. Esch Chief Technical Officer
Thorsten Kraemer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREENET AG5.03%3 255
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.54%225 840
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED12.18%143 629
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.93%103 686
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.22%101 766
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.53%90 432