  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Freenet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNTN   DE000A0Z2ZZ5

FREENET AG

(FNTN)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:00:45 2023-03-08 am EST
24.02 EUR   +0.50%
08:50aFreenet : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
03/01Freenet : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/01Freenet : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
Freenet : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS

03/08/2023 | 08:50am EST
In a research note published by Polo Tang, UBS gives a Neutral rating to the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Analyst Recommendations on FREENET AG
Financials
Sales 2022 2 567 M 2 716 M 2 716 M
Net income 2022 91,7 M 97,0 M 97,0 M
Net Debt 2022 656 M 694 M 694 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,0x
Yield 2022 6,94%
Capitalization 2 990 M 3 163 M 3 163 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 706
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart FREENET AG
freenet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FREENET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 23,90 €
Average target price 26,59 €
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph Vilanek Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Arnold Head-Controlling, Treasury & Internal Audit
Marc Tüngler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephan A. Esch Chief Technical Officer
Robert Weidinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREENET AG17.04%3 163
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED20.29%169 416
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.17%159 218
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.87%112 614
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.14%99 724
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED34.53%76 107