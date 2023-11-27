freenet AG is a Germany-based Company, which is a network-independent telecommunications provider. The Company's main activities are telecommunications, TV, Internet and mobile devices as well as all services, applications and equipment associated with mobile devices or that can be controlled or used via an intelligent device. It provides various activities such as packaging, multichannel distribution and customer management. It focuses on direct customer relationships as well as directly managed sales channels which includes around 520 freenet shops and 40 GRAVIS stores along with online marketing platforms. It also holds exclusive marketing rights for mobile communication services on the Telekom and Vodafone networks in more than 400 electronics stores.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services