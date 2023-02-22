Freenet raises dividend - 2022 profit target achieved

BÜDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - The growth of high-margin service revenues and increases in mobile communications and TV business have given Freenet 2022 an increase in profits. Operating profit (Ebitda) rose seven percent to 478.7 million euros last year, at the upper end of the company's target of 470 to 480 million euros and slightly above the median analyst estimate. As the MDax group further announced on Wednesday evening, sales remained stable at around 2.6 billion euros.

According to Freenet, there should be no major change here in 2023 either, with operating profit increasing slightly to between 480 and 500 million euros. A dividend of 1.68 euros per share is to be paid to investors for 2022, compared with 1.57 euros for the previous year. The shares rose slightly in after-hours trading./mis/he