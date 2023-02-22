Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Freenet AG
  News
  Summary
    FNTN   DE000A0Z2ZZ5

FREENET AG

(FNTN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:55:58 2023-02-22 pm EST
23.80 EUR   -0.21%
12:22pFreenet raises dividend - 2022 profit target achieved
DP
12:02pFreenet Ag : freenet continues to impress in financial year 2022 and proposes a dividend of 1.68 euros per share
EQ
02/21Berenberg raises target for Freenet to 28 euros - 'Buy'.
DP
Freenet raises dividend - 2022 profit target achieved

02/22/2023 | 12:22pm EST
BÜDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - The growth of high-margin service revenues and increases in mobile communications and TV business have given Freenet 2022 an increase in profits. Operating profit (Ebitda) rose seven percent to 478.7 million euros last year, at the upper end of the company's target of 470 to 480 million euros and slightly above the median analyst estimate. As the MDax group further announced on Wednesday evening, sales remained stable at around 2.6 billion euros.

According to Freenet, there should be no major change here in 2023 either, with operating profit increasing slightly to between 480 and 500 million euros. A dividend of 1.68 euros per share is to be paid to investors for 2022, compared with 1.57 euros for the previous year. The shares rose slightly in after-hours trading./mis/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FREENET AG -1.38% 23.52 Delayed Quote.16.80%
MDAX -0.88% 28456.31 Delayed Quote.14.30%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 568 M 2 741 M 2 741 M
Net income 2022 91,3 M 97,4 M 97,4 M
Net Debt 2022 653 M 697 M 697 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,1x
Yield 2022 6,94%
Capitalization 2 984 M 3 184 M 3 184 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 706
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart FREENET AG
Duration : Period :
freenet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREENET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 23,85 €
Average target price 26,27 €
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph Vilanek Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Arnold Head-Controlling, Treasury & Internal Audit
Marc Tüngler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephan A. Esch Chief Technical Officer
Robert Weidinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREENET AG16.80%3 184
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.08%164 635
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.82%160 397
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG12.19%110 942
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.40%100 898
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED33.55%76 696