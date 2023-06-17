Members of the Bundestag want to strengthen smaller cell phone tariff providers

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - In the debate about rules in Germany's mobile phone industry, politicians are in favor of strengthening smaller providers. The digital policy spokesman for the Green Party's parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Maik Außendorf, told Deutsche Presse-Agentur he was in favor of a so-called service provider obligation. Such a provision existed for years, but has since expired. It could be reestablished with the mobile frequency allocation in 2024. According to the rule, network operators must lease capacity to other mobile communications companies that do not have their own network. They can then sell cell phone rates. Freenet is one of such providers.

"Fair access for service providers strengthens competition," said Außendorf. This benefits the interests of consumers, he said, because competition ensures low prices and better quality. Anke Domscheit-Berg, a member of the Left Party, is also in favor of such a regulation: The digital politician argues that it would stimulate competition and enable affordable access at modern rates.

Politicians from other parliamentary groups are more reserved, but let their positive attitude be known. Hansjorg Durz, a member of the CSU, said that functioning competition, including with service providers, was a clear goal. FDP MP Reinhard Houben believes competition is limited. "Against this background, it should be examined very carefully whether it would not make sense to integrate a service provider obligation into the next frequency requirements."

The Federal Network Agency is responsible for the requirements of the next frequency allocation, in which the obligation could be specified. Its advisory board, in which federal politicians and state representatives sit, has a say in this. The rules and regulations are presented to it. This topic is also likely to be discussed at the advisory board meeting in Berlin on Monday. A decision is expected in 2024./wdw/DP/zb