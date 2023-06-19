Politicians want to back small mobile providers

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Small mobile providers are getting some backing from politicians to be able to offer relatively cheap 5G tariffs in the future. The advisory board of the Federal Network Agency unanimously adopted a position paper on Monday, which deals with the upcoming 2024 allocation of cell phone frequencies. The letter states that "fair and non-discriminatory access" for companies must be ensured. It's about companies that don't have their own network, but get capacity from network operators and use it to sell cell phone contracts. One of these companies is Freenet. The rule is expected to be decided by the network agency next year.

However, the sentence leaves room for interpretation. After all, a regulation is already worded similarly. According to Freenet and other companies, this rule, which is about a "negotiation requirement" without an obligation to conclude a contract, is too weak. The network operators Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica Deutschland, on the other hand, consider it sufficient - according to their presentation, this niche market is working very well, while Freenet is convinced of the opposite./wdw/DP/ngu