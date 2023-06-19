Advanced search
    FNTN   DE000A0Z2ZZ5

FREENET AG

(FNTN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:12:33 2023-06-19 am EDT
23.01 EUR   -0.99%
Politicians want to back small mobile providers

06/19/2023 | 09:55am EDT
BONN (dpa-AFX) - Small mobile providers are getting some backing from politicians to be able to offer relatively cheap 5G tariffs in the future. The advisory board of the Federal Network Agency unanimously adopted a position paper on Monday, which deals with the upcoming 2024 allocation of cell phone frequencies. The letter states that "fair and non-discriminatory access" for companies must be ensured. It's about companies that don't have their own network, but get capacity from network operators and use it to sell cell phone contracts. One of these companies is Freenet. The rule is expected to be decided by the network agency next year.

However, the sentence leaves room for interpretation. After all, a regulation is already worded similarly. According to Freenet and other companies, this rule, which is about a "negotiation requirement" without an obligation to conclude a contract, is too weak. The network operators Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica Deutschland, on the other hand, consider it sufficient - according to their presentation, this niche market is working very well, while Freenet is convinced of the opposite./wdw/DP/ngu


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -0.73% 19.282 Delayed Quote.4.22%
FREENET AG -1.03% 23 Delayed Quote.13.81%
TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG 0.27% 2.605 Delayed Quote.12.81%
TELEFÓNICA, S.A. 0.91% 3.653 Delayed Quote.7.00%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.59% 74.1425 Delayed Quote.-12.50%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 603 M 2 844 M 2 844 M
Net income 2023 175 M 192 M 192 M
Net Debt 2023 647 M 707 M 707 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,5x
Yield 2023 7,57%
Capitalization 2 763 M 3 019 M 3 019 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
EV / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 3 675
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart FREENET AG
Duration : Period :
freenet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREENET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 23,24 €
Average target price 28,71 €
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph Vilanek Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Arnold CFO & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Marc Tüngler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephan A. Esch Chief Technical Officer
Robert Weidinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREENET AG13.81%3 019
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED22.90%178 610
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.46%153 278
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.22%105 516
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.53%98 279
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED26.38%71 822
