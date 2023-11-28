FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - The shares of Telefonica Deutschland (O2) and Freenet benefited on Tuesday from speculation about a cooperation. As reported by the "Handelsblatt" (Tuesday edition), citing insiders, O2 is preparing a far-reaching partnership with its competitor Freenet.

The company management is considering offering the Hamburg-based company more attractive conditions and opening up access to the Group's fast 5G network, according to the report. Freenet's discount brand, Klarmobil, could potentially also sell tariffs based on the O2 infrastructure. "That would be positive for both sides," said one trader and expects share price gains./ck/mis