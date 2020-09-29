freenet AG: Release of a capital market information

Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 4th Interim Report



On 01 September 2020, freenet AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 01 September 2020 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 22 September 2020 and 28 September 2020, a total of 165,357 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 22 September 2020 to 28 September 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated purchase price (in EUR) 22.09.2020 42,317 17.8304 745,529.04 23.09.2020 31,597 17.9492 567,140.87 24.09.2020 23,662 17.7057 418,952.27 25.09.2020 36,985 17.5768 650,077.95 28.09.2020 30,796 17.6605 543,872.76 Total 165,357 17.7469 2,934,572.89

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 01 September 2020 up to, and including, 28 September 2020 amounts to 890,774.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (www.freenet-group.de/investor/share).

Hamburg, September 2020

freenet AG

The Executive Board