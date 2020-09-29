Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Freenet AG    FNTN   DE000A0Z2ZZ5

FREENET AG

(FNTN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

freenet AG: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 03:30am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: freenet AG /
freenet AG: Release of a capital market information

29.09.2020 / 09:29
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 4th Interim Report

On 01 September 2020, freenet AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 01 September 2020 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 22 September 2020 and 28 September 2020, a total of 165,357 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 22 September 2020 to 28 September 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated purchase price (in EUR)
22.09.2020 42,317 17.8304 745,529.04
23.09.2020 31,597 17.9492 567,140.87
24.09.2020 23,662 17.7057 418,952.27
25.09.2020 36,985 17.5768 650,077.95
28.09.2020 30,796 17.6605 543,872.76
Total 165,357 17.7469 2,934,572.89
 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 01 September 2020 up to, and including, 28 September 2020 amounts to 890,774.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (www.freenet-group.de/investor/share).

Hamburg, September 2020

freenet AG
The Executive Board


29.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: freenet AG
Hollerstrasse 126
24782 Buedelsdorf
Germany
Internet: www.freenet-group.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1137506  29.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1137506&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FREENET AG
03:30aFREENET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/22FREENET : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of R..
PU
09/22FREENET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/16FREENET : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of R..
PU
09/16FREENET : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
09/15FREENET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/15FREENET : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
09/10FREENET : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
09/09FREENET : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of R..
PU
09/09FREENET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 621 M 3 060 M 3 060 M
Net income 2020 222 M 259 M 259 M
Net Debt 2020 1 439 M 1 680 M 1 680 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 7,25%
Capitalization 2 235 M 2 605 M 2 609 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 4 014
Free-Float 100%
Chart FREENET AG
Duration : Period :
freenet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREENET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 20,01 €
Last Close Price 17,55 €
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph Vilanek Chief Executive Officer
Helmut Thoma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingo Arnold Chief Financial Officer
Stephan A. Esch Chief Technology Officer
Claudia Anderleit Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREENET AG-14.14%2 605
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.32%245 759
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-23.59%133 024
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-16.72%79 467
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.58%78 195
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY0.20%53 431
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group