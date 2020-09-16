freenet : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – 2nd Interim Report

On 01 September 2020, freenet AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 01 September 2020 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 08 September 2020 and 14 September 2020, a total of 220,502 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 08 September 2020 to 14 September 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated purchase price (in EUR) 08 September 2020 52,394 18.6413 976,692.27 09 September 2020 53,022 18.7522 994,279.15 10 September 2020 40,417 18.7681 758,550.30 11 September 2020 45,008 18.6199 838,044.46 14 September 2020 29,661 18.5339 549,734.01 Total 220,502 18.6724 4,117,300.19

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 01 September 2020 up to, and including, 14 September 2020 amounts to 503,897.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (www.freenet-group.de/investor/share).

