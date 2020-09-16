Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Freenet AG    FNTN   DE000A0Z2ZZ5

FREENET AG

(FNTN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

freenet : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – 2nd Interim Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 03:20am EDT

On 01 September 2020, freenet AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 01 September 2020 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 08 September 2020 and 14 September 2020, a total of 220,502 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 08 September 2020 to 14 September 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date

Shares bought back

Average share price (in EUR)

Aggregated purchase price (in EUR)

08 September 2020

52,394

18.6413

976,692.27

09 September 2020

53,022

18.7522

994,279.15

10 September 2020

40,417

18.7681

758,550.30

11 September 2020

45,008

18.6199

838,044.46

14 September 2020

29,661

18.5339

549,734.01

Total

220,502

18.6724

4,117,300.19

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 01 September 2020 up to, and including, 14 September 2020 amounts to 503,897.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (www.freenet-group.de/investor/share).

Hamburg, September 2020

freenet AG

The Executive Board

Disclaimer

Freenet AG published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 07:19:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FREENET AG
03:20aFREENET : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of R..
PU
02:01aFREENET : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
09/15FREENET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/15FREENET : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
09/10FREENET : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
09/09FREENET : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of R..
PU
09/09FREENET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/01FREENET : Kepler Cheuvreux reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
09/01FREENET : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
09/01FREENET : Independant Research sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 621 M 3 104 M 3 104 M
Net income 2020 222 M 263 M 263 M
Net Debt 2020 1 586 M 1 878 M 1 878 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
Yield 2020 6,50%
Capitalization 2 331 M 2 762 M 2 761 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,49x
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 4 014
Free-Float 100%
Chart FREENET AG
Duration : Period :
freenet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREENET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,67 €
Last Close Price 18,28 €
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph Vilanek Chief Executive Officer
Helmut Thoma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingo Arnold Chief Financial Officer
Stephan A. Esch Chief Technology Officer
Claudia Anderleit Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREENET AG-10.59%2 762
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.30%249 607
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.67%85 864
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-18.03%81 257
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY0.20%52 842
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY0.98%39 113
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group