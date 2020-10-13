Log in
freenet : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – 6th Interim Report

10/13/2020 | 03:25am EDT

On 01 September 2020, freenet AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 01 September 2020 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 06 October 2020 and 12 October 2020, a total of 142,419 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 06 October 2020 to 12 October 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date

Shares bought back

Average share price (in EUR)

Aggregated purchase price (in EUR)

06.10.2020

34,185

17.3925

594,562.61

07.10.2020

25,120

17.0849

429,172.69

08.10.2020

36,112

17.2151

621,671.69

09.10.2020

22,691

17.1493

389,134.77

12.10.2020

24,311

17.1655

417,310.47

Total

142,419

17.2158

2,451,852.23

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 01 September 2020 up to, and including, 12 October 2020 amounts to 1,195,687.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (www.freenet-group.de/investor/share).

Hamburg, October 2020

freenet AG

The Executive Board

Disclaimer

Freenet AG published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 07:24:00 UTC
