freenet : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – 6th Interim Report

On 01 September 2020, freenet AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 01 September 2020 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 06 October 2020 and 12 October 2020, a total of 142,419 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 06 October 2020 to 12 October 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated purchase price (in EUR) 06.10.2020 34,185 17.3925 594,562.61 07.10.2020 25,120 17.0849 429,172.69 08.10.2020 36,112 17.2151 621,671.69 09.10.2020 22,691 17.1493 389,134.77 12.10.2020 24,311 17.1655 417,310.47 Total 142,419 17.2158 2,451,852.23

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 01 September 2020 up to, and including, 12 October 2020 amounts to 1,195,687.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (www.freenet-group.de/investor/share).

Hamburg, October 2020 freenet AG The Executive Board