freenet : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – 8th Interim Report

10/27/2020 | 05:05am EDT

On 01 September 2020, freenet AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 01 September 2020 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 20 October 2020 and 26 October 2020, a total of 141,227 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 20 October 2020 to 26 October 2020, the

Date

Shares bought back

Average share price (in EUR)

Aggregated purchase price (in EUR)

20.10.2020

27,215

16.8726

459,187.81

21.10.2020

27,721

16.6250

460,861.63

22.10.2020

27,774

16.4151

455,912.99

23.10.2020

20,671

16.6307

343,773.20

26.10.2020

37,846

16.4093

621,026.37

Total

141,227

16.5745

2,340,761.99

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 01 September 2020 up to, and including, 26 October 2020 amounts to 1.474.706.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (www.freenet-group.de/investor/share).

Hamburg, October 2020

freenet AG

The Executive Board

Disclaimer

Freenet AG published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 09:04:10 UTC

