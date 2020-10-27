freenet : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – 8th Interim Report

On 01 September 2020, freenet AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 01 September 2020 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 20 October 2020 and 26 October 2020, a total of 141,227 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 20 October 2020 to 26 October 2020, the Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated purchase price (in EUR) 20.10.2020 27,215 16.8726 459,187.81 21.10.2020 27,721 16.6250 460,861.63 22.10.2020 27,774 16.4151 455,912.99 23.10.2020 20,671 16.6307 343,773.20 26.10.2020 37,846 16.4093 621,026.37 Total 141,227 16.5745 2,340,761.99

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 01 September 2020 up to, and including, 26 October 2020 amounts to 1.474.706.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (www.freenet-group.de/investor/share).

Hamburg, October 2020 freenet AG The Executive Board