freenet : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – 10th Interim Report

11/15/2020 | 03:11pm EST

On 01 September 2020, freenet AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 01 September 2020 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 02 November 2020 and 12 November 2020, a total of 260,403 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 02 November 2020 to 12 November 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date

Shares bought back

Average share price (in EUR)

Aggregated purchase price (in EUR)

02.11.2020

0

-

-

03.11.2020

0

-

-

04.11.2020

0

-

-

05.11.2020

0

-

-

06.11.2020 51,263 16.4224 841,877.91
09.11.2020 53,276 16.3370 870,370.01
10.11.2020 56,122 16.7143 938,039.94
11.11.2020 47,157 16.8828 796,142.20
12.11.2020 52,584 17.0057 894,227.73

Total

260,403

16.6690

4,340,657.80

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 01 September 2020 up to, and including, 12 November 2020 amounts to 1,894,927.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (www.freenet-group.de/investor/share).

Hamburg, November 2020

freenet AG

The Executive Board

Disclaimer

Freenet AG published this content on 13 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2020 20:10:08 UTC
