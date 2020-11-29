Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Freenet AG    FNTN   DE000A0Z2ZZ5

FREENET AG

(FNTN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

freenet : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – 12th Interim Report

11/29/2020 | 03:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 01 September 2020, freenet AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 01 September 2020 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 20 November 2020 and 26 November 2020, a total of 181,566 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 20 November 2020 to 26 November 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated purchase price (in EUR)
20.11.2020 34,822 17.2468 600,568.07
23.11.2020 35,472 17.1188 607,238.07
24.11.2020 39,805 17.0832 679,996.78
25.11.2020 50,293 17.3624 873,207.18
26.11.2020 21,174 17.4051 368,535.59
Total 181,566 17.2364 3,129,545.69

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 01 September 2020 up to, and including, 26 November 2020 amounts to 2,270,067.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (www.freenet-group.de/investor/share).

Hamburg, November 2020

freenet AG

The Executive Board

Disclaimer

Freenet AG published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 20:08:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about FREENET AG
03:09pFREENET : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of R..
PU
11/27FREENET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/20FREENET : Independant Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
11/20FREENET : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of R..
PU
11/20FREENET : repays debts of 610.0 million euros after sale of Sunrise shares
PU
11/20FREENET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/20FREENET AG : freenet AG repays debts of 610.0 million euros after sale of Sunris..
EQ
11/15FREENET : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of R..
PU
11/13FREENET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/13FREENET : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 614 M 3 127 M 3 127 M
Net income 2020 223 M 267 M 267 M
Net Debt 2020 1 012 M 1 211 M 1 211 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 7,48%
Capitalization 2 185 M 2 612 M 2 614 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 4 062
Free-Float 100%
Chart FREENET AG
Duration : Period :
freenet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREENET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 20,04 €
Last Close Price 17,37 €
Spread / Highest target 46,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph Vilanek Chief Executive Officer
Helmut Thoma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingo Arnold Chief Financial Officer
Stephan A. Esch Chief Technology Officer
Claudia Anderleit Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREENET AG-15.02%2 612
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.34.29%128 480
ORANGE-18.52%33 957
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED-27.41%29 534
TELIA COMPANY AB-8.52%17 728
BT GROUP PLC-36.97%15 913
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ