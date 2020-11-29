freenet : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – 12th Interim Report

On 01 September 2020, freenet AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 01 September 2020 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 20 November 2020 and 26 November 2020, a total of 181,566 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.



The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.



In the period from 20 November 2020 to 26 November 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:





Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated purchase price (in EUR) 20.11.2020 34,822 17.2468 600,568.07 23.11.2020 35,472 17.1188 607,238.07 24.11.2020 39,805 17.0832 679,996.78 25.11.2020 50,293 17.3624 873,207.18 26.11.2020 21,174 17.4051 368,535.59 Total 181,566 17.2364 3,129,545.69

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 01 September 2020 up to, and including, 26 November 2020 amounts to 2,270,067.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (www.freenet-group.de/investor/share).

Hamburg, November 2020 freenet AG The Executive Board