freenet : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – 14th Interim Report

On 01 September 2020, freenet AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 01 September 2020 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 04 December 2020 and 10 December 2020, a total of 121,867 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.



The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.



In the period from 04 December 2020 to 10 December 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated purchase price (in EUR) 04.12.2020 29,616 17.0308 504,384.17 07.12.2020 32,344 17.0582 551,730.42 08.12.2020 26,214 17.0415 446,725.88 09.12.2020 33,693 17.1263 577,036.43 10.12.2020 0 0.0000 0.00 Total 121,867 17.0668 2,079,876.90

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 01 September 2020 up to, and including, 10 December 2020 amounts to 2,561,112.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (www.freenet-group.de/investor/share).

