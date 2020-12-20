freenet : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – 15th Interim Report

On 01 September 2020, freenet AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 01 September 2020 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 11 December 2020 and 17 December 2020, a total of 199,990 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 11 December 2020 to 17 December 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated purchase price (in EUR) 11.12.2020 47,469 17.0463 809,170.81 14.12.2020 34,373 16.8744 580,023.75 15.12.2020 26,216 16.9149 443,441.02 16.12.2020 44,837 17.0814 765,878.73 17.12.2020 47,095 17.1563 807,975.95 Total 199,990 17.0333 3,406,490.26

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 01 September 2020 up to, and including, 17 December 2020 amounts to 2,761,102.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (www.freenet-group.de/investor/share).

Hamburg, December 2020 freenet AG The Executive Board