freenet : resolves a share buyback program for up to EUR 100 million

08/31/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: freenet AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
freenet AG resolves a share buyback program for up to EUR 100 million

31-Aug-2020 / 19:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

freenet AG resolves a share buyback program for up to EUR 100 million

Büdelsdorf, 31 August 2020 - With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] today decided to launch a share buyback program. Within the scope of this share buyback program, up to 5 million shares of the company (corresponding to approx. 3.90 per cent of the share capital of EUR 128,061,000) are to be bought back via the stock exchange. The total volume of the share buyback program is up to EUR 100 million. The program is scheduled to begin on 1 September 2020, and will run until 31 December 2020, at the latest.

Thus, freenet AG is making use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2020, according to which up to 10 per cent of the company's share capital existing at the time of the resolution or, if this value is lower, at the time the authorization is exercised, may be repurchased until May 26, 2025. No use has been made of this authorization to date. The Company currently holds 50,000 treasury shares (approx. 0.04 per cent of the share capital).

The repurchased shares are to be cancelled and the share capital reduced.

The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission. Further details will be published before the share buyback program begins. freenet AG reserves the right to stop the share buyback program at any time.

*********************************************

Contact:

Investor Relations & ESG

freenet Group
Deelbögenkamp 4
22297 Hamburg

Phone: +49 (0) 40 / 513 06 778
Mail: ir@freenet.ag
https://www.freenet-group.de

31-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: freenet AG
Hollerstrasse 126
24782 Buedelsdorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 51306-778
Fax: +49 (0)40 51306-970
E-mail: ir@freenet.ag
Internet: www.freenet-group.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5, DE000A1KQXU0
WKN: A0Z2ZZ , A1KQXU
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1125653

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1125653  31-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1125653&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 2 609 M 3 118 M 3 118 M
Net income 2020 222 M 265 M 265 M
Net Debt 2020 1 901 M 2 272 M 2 272 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Yield 2020 7,19%
Capitalization 2 315 M 2 753 M 2 766 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,62x
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 4 014
Free-Float 100%
Chart FREENET AG
Duration : Period :
freenet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREENET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,31 €
Last Close Price 18,08 €
Spread / Highest target 41,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph Vilanek Chief Executive Officer
Helmut Thoma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingo Arnold Chief Financial Officer
Stephan A. Esch Chief Technology Officer
Claudia Anderleit Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREENET AG-11.57%2 753
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.49%245 221
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-12.53%89 711
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.81%84 512
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-5.11%51 516
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY1.22%39 682
