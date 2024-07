JAKARTA, July 3 (Reuters) - Copper miner PT Freeport Indonesia has secured an export permit for copper concentrate for the rest of year, spokesperson Agung Laksamana said on Wednesday, without elaborating on the export volume.

Indonesia said it would allow Freeport to continue exporting copper concentrate for the rest of the year until its new smelter reaches full capacity, despite a ban on shipments of raw minerals. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)