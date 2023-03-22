Advanced search
    FCX   US35671D8570

FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.

(FCX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:37:08 2023-03-22 am EDT
38.38 USD   +0.31%
Freeport-McMoRan Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends on Common Stock

03/22/2023 | 08:36am EDT
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared cash dividends of $0.15 per share on FCX’s common stock payable on May 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023. The declaration includes a base dividend of $0.075 per share and variable dividend of $0.075 per share in accordance with FCX's performance-based payout framework. The payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board, which will consider FCX's financial results, cash requirements, global economic conditions and other factors it deems relevant.

FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world’s largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at fcx.com.


© Business Wire 2023
08:36aFreeport-McMoRan Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends on Common Stock
BU
03/15North American Morning Briefing: Futures Deep in -3-
DJ
03/14Scotiabank Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan to Sector Outperform From Sector Perform, Raises P..
MT
03/13ArcWest Signs Earn-in Agreement with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. to..
AQ
03/09CERAWEEK-Don't let China control clean energy supply chain, US officials warn
RE
03/09Copper producers looking for new workers; must double production
AQ
03/07Freeport-McMoRan's Adkerson on Strong Strong Global Demand For Copper
MT
03/07Major copper producers unveil plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050
RE
03/06North American Morning Briefing: Focus This Week on Powe..
DJ
03/02Insider Sell: Freeport-McMoran
MT
Analyst Recommendations on FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 22 706 M - -
Net income 2023 2 360 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 707 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 1,27%
Capitalization 54 738 M 54 738 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,57x
EV / Sales 2024 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 25 600
Free-Float 88,1%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 38,26 $
Average target price 45,37 $
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard C. Adkerson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathleen L. Quirk President & Non-Independent Director
Maree Elizabeth Robertson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Bertrand L. Odinet Chief Information & Innovation Officer, VP
Stephen T. T. Higgins Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.0.68%54 738
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION18.15%55 161
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.2.33%9 929
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-6.92%9 767
ALLKEM LIMITED-8.54%4 361
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO.,LTD.3.99%4 193
