Freeport-McMoRan Publishes 2021 Annual Report on Sustainability

04/21/2022 | 07:46am EDT
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today announced the publication of its 2021 Annual Report on Sustainability detailing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance during the year. FCX has a long history of robust ESG programs and is continuously striving to embrace evolving stakeholder expectations and best practices. This report marks FCX’s 21st year of reporting on its sustainability progress.

Richard C. Adkerson, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer said: “In order to position our company to meet the rising demand of copper in a responsible and sustainable manner, we have been working to further elevate and embed our ESG strategy and commitments into the decision-making that drives our business. Our approach is underpinned by the recognition that our work and the products we produce are positively contributing to progress around the world. Our ESG strategy and ambition are simple. We are: Accelerating the Future, Responsibly. This is a clear recognition that as the global energy system continues to evolve, FCX has a vital role to play in progressing a low-carbon future.”

FCX’s 2021 Annual Report on Sustainability was compiled in alignment with the Value Reporting Foundation’s SASB Metals & Mining framework and in accordance with the GRI Reporting Standards Core option and reflects FCX’s reporting obligations as a founding member of the International Council on Mining and Metals. FCX’s 2021 Annual Report on Sustainability is available on the company website at www.fcx.com/sustainability.

FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world’s largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at fcx.com.


© Business Wire 2022
