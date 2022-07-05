Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Freeport-McMoRan Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FCX   US35671D8570

FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.

(FCX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-07-05 pm EDT
27.26 USD   -6.64%
05:34pFREEPORT MCMORAN : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
07/01CORRECTION : Freeport LNG's Quintana Island Facility Deemed Unsafe by Regulator
MT
06/30Freeport-McMoRan's Quintana Island Facility Deemed Unsafe by Regulator
MT
Summary 
Summary

Freeport McMoRan : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/05/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC [FCX] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
333 NORTH CENTRAL AVENUE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
PHOENIX AZ 85004
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH
333 NORTH CENTRAL AVENUE

PHOENIX, AZ85004 		X

Signatures
Kelly C. Simoneaux on behalf of John J. Stephens pursuant to a power of attorney 2022-07-05
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents shares acquired pursuant to the Reporting Person's previous election to receive shares of common stock in lieu of cash for some or all of his annual retainer fee.
(2) Amount beneficially owned following the reported transaction includes 4,500 common stock restricted stock units.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 21:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 657 M - -
Net income 2022 5 538 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 088 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,67x
Yield 2022 2,06%
Capitalization 42 318 M 42 318 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 24 700
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.
Duration : Period :
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 29,20 $
Average target price 47,58 $
Spread / Average Target 62,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard C. Adkerson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathleen L. Quirk President
Maree Elizabeth Robertson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Bertrand L. Odinet Chief Information, Innovation Officer & VP
Stephen T. T. Higgins Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-30.03%42 318
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-25.42%46 805
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-18.80%38 740
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.8.79%18 502
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-5.36%8 336
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.2.30%4 899