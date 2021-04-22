Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCX

FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.

(FCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Freeport McMoRan : First-Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results Release Available on its Website

04/22/2021 | 08:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today announced that it has posted its first-quarter 2021 financial and operating results press release on the Investor Relations page of its website at https://investors.fcx.com/investors/news-releases.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005587/en/

As previously indicated on its website, FCX will host a conference call today with securities analysts at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss quarterly results. The conference call will be webcast on the Internet along with slides. Interested parties may listen to the conference call live and view the slides on the Investor Relations page of FCX’s website at https://investors.fcx.com/investors/presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available through Friday, May 21, 2021.

FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world’s largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at fcx.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.
08:13aFREEPORT-MCMORAN : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:13aFREEPORT MCMORAN  : Posts Q1 Adjusted EPS of $0.51 vs. Street Estimate of $0.50
MT
08:12aFREEPORT MCMORAN  : Posts Q1 Revenue of $4.85 Billion vs. Street Estimate of $4...
MT
08:09aFREEPORT-MCMORAN INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulatio..
AQ
08:07aFREEPORT MCMORAN  : First-Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results Release A..
BU
07:51aFREEPORT MCMORAN  : Publishes 2020 Annual Report on Sustainability
BU
06:09aEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Freeport-McMoRan Inc, 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator..
MT
04/21FREEPORT MCMORAN  : UBS Downgrades Freeport-McMoRan to Neutral From Buy, Says Co..
MT
04/21FREEPORT MCMORAN  : UBS Downgrades Freeport-McMoRan to Neutral from Buy, Adjusts..
MT
04/19FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.  : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 192 M - -
Net income 2021 3 816 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 177 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 0,86%
Capitalization 52 330 M 52 330 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,62x
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 24 500
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.
Duration : Period :
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 38,28 $
Last Close Price 35,90 $
Spread / Highest target 53,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard C. Adkerson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathleen L. Quirk President & Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand L. Odinet Chief Information, Innovation Officer & VP
Stephen T. Higgins Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Dustan E. McCoy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.37.97%52 330
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION10.67%55 190
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-0.92%11 534
BOLIDEN AB12.66%10 666
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-1.68%8 445
MMG LIMITED52.82%5 355
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ