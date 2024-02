Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as the dollar weakened against rivals.

A weaker dollar alleviates downward pressure on commodities prices. Copper-and-gold mining giant Freeport-McMoRan named Kathleen Quirk as its next president and chief executive officer.

