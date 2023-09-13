Freeport-McMoRan Inc. specializes in the exploration and operation of copper and gold mines located primarily in the United States, Peru, Chile, Indonesia and Congo. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - copper (77.5%): refined copper and copper concentrates (4.2 billion ounces sold in 2022); - gold (13.9%): 1,823,000 ounces sold; - molybdenum (5.8%): 75 million ounces sold; - other (2.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (32.2%), Indonesia (13.3%), Switzerland (12%), Japan (10.8%), Singapore (6.5%), Spain (5.2%), China ( 4.1%), the United Kingdom (2.9%), Germany (2.8%), Chile (1.7%), and others (8.5%).