Freeport Resources : Class 1 and 3B Reporting Issuers Participation Form

06/02/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
Note: [01 Mar 2017] - The following is a consolidation of 13-501F1. It incorporates amendments to this document that came into effect on March 1, 2017. This consolidation is provided for your convenience and should not be relied on as authoritative.
FORM 13-501F1
CLASS 1 REPORTING ISSUERS AND CLASS 3B REPORTING ISSUERS -
PARTICIPATION FEE
MANAGEMENT CERTIFICATION
I, Gordon Friesen, an officer of the reporting issuer noted below have examined this
Form 13-501F1 (the Form) being submitted hereunder to the Alberta Securities Commission and certify that to my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the information provided in the Form is complete and accurate.
/s/"Gordon Friesen"
May 31, 2022
Name: Gordon Friesen
Date:
Title: Chief Executive Officer
Reporting Issuer Name:
Freeport Resources Inc.
End date of previous financial year:
January 31, 2022
Type of Reporting Issuer:
[ ] Class 1 reporting
[ ] Class 3B reporting
issuer
issuer
Highest Trading Marketplace:
TSX Venture
Market value of listed or quoted equity securities: Equity Symbol
1st Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace
FRI
01/02/21 to 30/04/21
$
0.1550
(i)
Number of securities in the class or series of such
security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of
the specified trading period
(ii)
(i) x (ii)
$
Market value of class or series
(A)
75,794,375
11,748,128.125
2nd Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
01/05/21
to
31/07/21
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the
last trading day of the specified trading period in which
such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading
$
0.2200
marketplace
(iii)
Number of securities in the class or series of such
security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of
77,137,375
the specified trading period
(iv)
(iii) x (iv)
$
16,970,222.5
Market value of class or series
(B)
3rd Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
01/08/21
to
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the
last trading day of the specified trading period in which
such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading
$
marketplace
(v)
Number of securities in the class or series of such
security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of
the specified trading period
(vi)
(v) x (vi)
$
Market value of class or series
(C)
31/10/21
0.1600
97,237,375
15,557,980
4th Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
01/11/21
to
31/01/22
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the
last trading day of the specified trading period in which
such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading
$
0.1000
marketplace
(vii)
Number of securities in the class or series of such
security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of
97,237,375
the specified trading period
(viii)
(vii) x (viii)
$
9,723,737.5000
Market value of class or series
(D)
5th Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
not applicable
to
not applicable
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the
last trading day of the specified trading period in which
such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading
$ ______________________
marketplace
(ix)
Number of securities in the class or series of such
security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of
______________________
the specified trading period
(x)
(ix) x (x)
$ ______________________
Market value of class or series
(E)
Average Market Value of Class or Series (Calculate
the simple average of the market value of the class or
series of security for each applicable specified trading
$
13,500,017.03
period (i.e. A through E above))
(1)
(Repeat the above calculation for each other class or series of equity securities of the reporting issuer (and a subsidiary, if applicable) that was listed or quoted on a marketplace at the end of the previous financial year)
