    FRI   CA3567773005

FREEPORT RESOURCES INC.

(FRI)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  06/02 01:05:33 pm EDT
0.0550 CAD    0.00%
05/31Freeport Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended January 31, 2022
CI
2021FREEPORT RESOURCES : Certification of Interim Filings - CFO
PU
2021FREEPORT RESOURCES : Certification of Interim Filings - CEO
PU
Freeport Resources : Class 1 and 3B Reporting Issuers Participation Form

06/02/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
Note: [01 Mar 2017] - The following is a consolidation of 13-501F1. It incorporates amendments to this document that came into effect on March 1, 2017. This consolidation is provided for your convenience and should not be relied on as authoritative.

FORM 13-501F1

CLASS 1 REPORTING ISSUERS AND CLASS 3B REPORTING ISSUERS -

PARTICIPATION FEE

MANAGEMENT CERTIFICATION

I, Gordon Friesen, an officer of the reporting issuer noted below have examined this

Form 13-501F1 (the Form) being submitted hereunder to the Alberta Securities Commission and certify that to my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the information provided in the Form is complete and accurate.

/s/"Gordon Friesen"

May 31, 2022

Name: Gordon Friesen

Date:

Title: Chief Executive Officer

Reporting Issuer Name:

Freeport Resources Inc.

End date of previous financial year:

January 31, 2022

Type of Reporting Issuer:

[ ] Class 1 reporting

[ ] Class 3B reporting

issuer

issuer

Highest Trading Marketplace:

TSX Venture

Market value of listed or quoted equity securities: Equity Symbol

1st Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace

FRI

01/02/21 to 30/04/21

$

0.1550

(i)

Number of securities in the class or series of such

security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of

the specified trading period

(ii)

(i) x (ii)

$

Market value of class or series

(A)

75,794,375

11,748,128.125

2nd Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

01/05/21

to

31/07/21

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the

last trading day of the specified trading period in which

such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading

$

0.2200

marketplace

(iii)

Number of securities in the class or series of such

security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of

77,137,375

the specified trading period

(iv)

(iii) x (iv)

$

16,970,222.5

Market value of class or series

(B)

3rd Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

01/08/21

to

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the

last trading day of the specified trading period in which

such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading

$

marketplace

(v)

Number of securities in the class or series of such

security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of

the specified trading period

(vi)

(v) x (vi)

$

Market value of class or series

(C)

31/10/21

0.1600

97,237,375

15,557,980

4th Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

01/11/21

to

31/01/22

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the

last trading day of the specified trading period in which

such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading

$

0.1000

marketplace

(vii)

Number of securities in the class or series of such

security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of

97,237,375

the specified trading period

(viii)

(vii) x (viii)

$

9,723,737.5000

Market value of class or series

(D)

5th Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

not applicable

to

not applicable

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the

last trading day of the specified trading period in which

such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading

$ ______________________

marketplace

(ix)

Number of securities in the class or series of such

security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of

______________________

the specified trading period

(x)

(ix) x (x)

$ ______________________

Market value of class or series

(E)

Average Market Value of Class or Series (Calculate

the simple average of the market value of the class or

series of security for each applicable specified trading

$

13,500,017.03

period (i.e. A through E above))

(1)

(Repeat the above calculation for each other class or series of equity securities of the reporting issuer (and a subsidiary, if applicable) that was listed or quoted on a marketplace at the end of the previous financial year)

Fair value of outstanding debt securities:

(Provide details of how value was determined)

$ ______________________

(2)

Capitalization for the previous financial year

(1) + (2)

$

13,500,017.03

Participation Fee

$

500.0000

Late Fee, if applicable

$

______________________

Total Fee Payable

$

500.0000

(Participation Fee plus Late Fee)

Disclaimer

Freeport Resources Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 21:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
