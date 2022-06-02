Freeport Resources : Class 1 and 3B Reporting Issuers Participation Form

Note: [01 Mar 2017] - The following is a consolidation of 13-501F1. It incorporates amendments to this document that came into effect on March 1, 2017. This consolidation is provided for your convenience and should not be relied on as authoritative.

FORM 13-501F1

CLASS 1 REPORTING ISSUERS AND CLASS 3B REPORTING ISSUERS -

PARTICIPATION FEE

MANAGEMENT CERTIFICATION

I, Gordon Friesen, an officer of the reporting issuer noted below have examined this

Form 13-501F1 (the Form) being submitted hereunder to the Alberta Securities Commission and certify that to my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the information provided in the Form is complete and accurate.

/s/"Gordon Friesen" May 31, 2022 Name: Gordon Friesen Date: Title: Chief Executive Officer