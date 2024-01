Freeport Resources Inc. is a Canada-based junior mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the exploration of mineral properties. The Company operates through one geographical segment: Papua New Guinea. The Company’s projects are Star Mountain Property, and Yandera Copper Project. Star Mountains Property copper and gold porphyry project in Papua New Guinea (PNG) comprising four tenements located 25km east of the giant Ok Tedi mine. The Yandera Copper Project deposit is located approximately 95 kilometers (Km) southwest of the city of Madang, within the Bismark Mountain Range in PNG. The Company’s subsidiaries include Quidum Resources Inc, Highlands Pacific Resources Ltd., Carpo Resources Inc., Era Resources Inc., Marengo Mining (Australia) Pty Limited, Yandera Mining Company (Holdings) Pty Limited and Yandera Mining Company Limited.

Sector Diversified Mining