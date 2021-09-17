Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Freeport Resources Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FRI   CA3567773005

FREEPORT RESOURCES INC.

(FRI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Freeport Resources : Receives Extensions for Star Mountains Tenements EL 2467, EL 2001 and EL 1781

09/17/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia - (September 17th, 2021) - Freeport Resources Inc. (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that its applications to extend Exploration Licenses EL 2467 Mt. Abemh, EL 2001 Benstead and EL 1781 Mt. Scorpion, have been granted by the Minister with effect from December 2nd, 2020, December 20th 2020 and March 12th, 2020, respectively for a term of two years. The PNG Mining Cadastre Portal indicates that the renewal for EL 1335 Yandera is awaiting Ministerial Endorsement.

About Freeport Resources Inc.

Freeport Resources Inc. is a copper-centric resource company based in Vancouver, BC. It is focused on the development of its copper and gold projects principally located in Papua New Guinea.

Dr. Nathan Chutas, Ph.D., CPG, Senior Vice-President of Operations for the Company, is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Chutas has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

Please visit www.freeportresources.com or contact the email address below for more information.

On behalf of the Board,
Freeport Resources Inc.
Gord Friesen, Chief Executive Officer
(236) 334-1660 or gord@freeportresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain 'Forward-Looking Statements' within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'expect', 'target, 'plan', 'forecast', 'may', 'schedule', 'intends' and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the intended completion of the Transaction, the Yandera Copper Project, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance

Disclaimer

Freeport Resources Inc. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 20:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -8,85 M -6,94 M -6,94 M
Net cash 2021 3,17 M 2,49 M 2,49 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,5 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,5%
Income Statement Evolution
