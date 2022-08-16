McKinney Parks & Rec Launched 2022 RecQuest with Eventzee Scavenger Hunt App

Tustin, CA, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, is proud to celebrate another year of partnership with McKinney, Texas Parks and Recreation. McKinney utilized Freeze Tag’s Eventzee scavenger hunt app to encourage locals to explore every year during the month of July.



McKinney’s “RecQuest” was free to play and available for the whole month of July, which is National Parks and Recreation Month. The event encouraged visitors and local residents to explore an expansive list of features throughout McKinney’s parks and recreation locations, as well as having featured challenges at specific events throughout the month.

RecQuest included multiple types of challenges. Players were tasked with finding hidden QR codes throughout the locations and at events, submitting photos and videos at different places, answering questions about McKinney, and also following instructions to complete GPS challenges.

“The Eventzee team loves working with parks and recreation departments like McKinney,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. “Partnering with McKinney for National Parks and Recreation Month is a great solution to help people explore the mysteries of their own backyards.”

This year’s RecQuest had a variety of prizes and drawings to encourage player participation. All RecQuest players were entered to win McKinney Parks & Recreation merch, but earning more points also received entries into bigger prize drawings. Every player who reached 1000 points was entered to win a grand prize pack, and every additional 1000 points earned players additional entries.

“We used the Eventzee app to facilitate our 2022 RecQuest game.” said Ryan Mullins, Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of McKinney, Texas. “The response to RecQuest was very positive. We loaded the game with hundreds of challenges centered around residents getting out and enjoying our many parks and recreation facilities.”

While the RecQuest is only offered for the month of July, players who can be both visitors or locals should look to utilize McKinney’s unique offerings year-round.

If you’re interested in learning more about hosting an Eventzee scavenger hunt, visit our website and contact our team to set up the best package for you. You can also email us at sales@eventzeeapp.com or call us at 714-210-3850 x15.

