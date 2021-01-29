Freeze Tag CEO Update January 2021

Tustin, CA, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, today announced an update from the CEO.

“While 2020 was a challenging year in many ways, the Freeze Tag team learned how to persevere and strengthen our game development methods, launch new product versions, and grow our global player base,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag, Inc. “We’re extremely grateful to the loyal players of our games and very proud of the accomplishments of the worldwide Freeze Tag team and look forward to a year of growth and profitability in 2021.”

Accomplishments of 2020

Munzee Development and Expansion

Since Munzee is our flagship product, we focus the bulk of resources on improving the player experience and growing our player base.

Faced with the global pandemic shutting down in-person events and affecting our worldwide Munzee player base in different ways, the Munzee team quickly shifted to focusing efforts on creating and launching new ways of playing Munzee that became very popular in 2020. Among the many innovations and new products, here are some of the highlights:

We launched new greeting card game pieces that gave players who couldn’t see each other in person an opportunity to share messages of hope and gratitude to their fellow players.

We created temporary Player-Owned-Bouncers at a lower price point to give more players an opportunity to own a bouncing game piece that traveled around the world.

And we also introduced a brand new Munzee type called a Mailbox and launched this product with the Holiday Card Collector’s Club, which was a huge hit with players.

In January of 2020, we launched an in-app purchase store in the Munzee app and introduced Zeds an in-app currency. We also launched several existing and brand new consumable game pieces in the Zeds store. By the end of the year, Zeds became one of the top sources of revenue, proving that players like the convenience of in-app purchases. We plan to continue to offer new products exclusive to the in-app store in the future.

During 2020, we focused a lot of our attention on building tutorials and adding features to the Munzee app that allowed new players to get acclimated quickly and easily. We launched the Daily ZeeOps feature which provides a random Munzee daily “task” for players to complete to receive in-game prizes. The Daily ZeeOps feature has proved to be a Munzee player favorite as we’ve received rave reviews from even our most seasoned players. In early 2021, we launched an advanced version of ZeeOps available for purchase with Zeds, which was also a huge success.

Holding Virtual Events

During 2020, the pandemic lockdowns prevented us from holding in-person events for our players. Even so, we staged a virtual Munzee Bash event in September of 2020 and had thousands of our faithful Munzee players participate around the globe.

Talking with our players in person, sharing stories and Munzee experiences is a big part of the Munzee community. This interaction helps us to keep in touch with ideas expressed by our players and, in turn, helps us communicate our goals to our players directly.

We look forward to the day in 2021 when we can once again visit in person with our Munzee player community!

New Version of Eventzee

It’s been several years since our do-it-yourself scavenger hunt app, Eventzee, has been updated. In May of 2020, we launched a brand new Eventzee app with expanded features, functionality and a much improved user experience. We also revised our pricing structure and revamped our marketing efforts. The results have been outstanding, and we look forward to Eventzee contributing to Freeze Tag revenue in a meaningful way in 2021.

New Version of WallaBee

We also worked for a good part of 2020 on a new version of our collecting game WallaBee. The update introduced a prestige system that allows players to “level up” items they have collected. We have just launched this new and improved version of WallaBee in January of 2021. So far, the WallaBee players have provided extremely positive feedback. We look forward to growing the WallaBee player base in 2021.

Our Goals for 2021 and Beyond

As we look ahead to 2021, we remain focused on increasing our revenue and profitability.

We will ramp up marketing activities aimed at growing the Munzee player base, focusing on some geographic areas and demographics that we have not approached in meaningful ways in the past.

We will be growing the Eventzee business throughout 2021, especially working with downtown marketing organizations. During 2020, we earned repeat business from several downtown groups including Evanston, Illinois; Jacksonville, Florida; and Sacramento, California and many more.

With the new version of WallaBee now live, we will be expanding our marketing efforts to grow the WallaBee player base.

And though we cannot divulge any details now, we are currently researching and planning new products to introduce during 2021 and beyond.

As more of our 2021 strategies unfold, we will update our player and investor community.

Thank you for being part of our community. We wish you a prosperous, safe, and healthy 2021.

