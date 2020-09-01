Freeze Tag Launches “Buffalo's Most Amazing Race” Eventzee Scavenger Hunt With The Salvation Army

TUSTIN, CA, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, launched a fundraiser project with The Salvation Army of Buffalo using the Eventzee scavenger hunt app. Utilizing Eventzee technology, “Buffalo's Most Amazing Race” guided competitors throughout western New York in a safe, social distance adventure.

The annual event, which kicked off in late July, featured teams of two who competed from the safety of their cars in a scavenger hunt throughout Buffalo, NY. With a first-place prize of $1,000, contestants were eager to compete in the name of a good cause. Challenges within the app were based on art, history and exciting locations throughout the Buffalo area.

“We were excited to help The Salvation Army take their annual fundraiser to the next level,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. “With the help of Eventzee they were able to present a state of the art experience that was interactive, safe, and fun for the whole family.”

The city-wide amazing race is one of the Buffalo Salvation Army’s biggest fundraising events of the year, but due to COVID-19 health concerns, plans had to shift. So, the committee re-invented the event into a COVID safe, socially distanced scavenger hunt event the whole family could enjoy. Eventzee was able to offer not only a safe alternative, but through the new Eventzee app players were able to compete in a number of different challenge types including photos, videos, GPS locations, and more. All funds raised from the event support programs and services of The Salvation Army in Buffalo NY, which are needed now more than ever.

“We were thrilled to discover the Eventzee app in early June,” said Laurie Krajna, Development Director of The Salvation Army WNY Region. “ It allowed us to re-invent our fundraiser, as opposed to canceling it. Due to the coronavirus, the funds raised from this event were crucial to our keeping programs and services available to those in our community in need.The post- event survey showed that our participants want us to keep this component in future races. It was fun, easy to implement, and really added to the event experience.”

The partnership with The Salvation Army is part of the Eventzee marketing program which gives companies the opportunity to engage with their clients in new and exciting ways through gaming. Companies can increase brand loyalty and offer virtual marketing promotions, incentives and competitions for a day, a week or even many months. Eventzee is also a unique fundraising tool, which allows clients to sell access to their mobile scavenger hunts with ease.



If you’re interested in hosting an Eventzee scavenger hunt visit our website and contact our team to set up the best package for you. You can also email us at sales@eventzeeapp.com or call us at 714-210-3850 x15. Eventzee is ideal for trade shows, conferences and orientations. Businesses can use the app to drive traffic to specific locations, promote vendors or products and increase social interactions, while observing appropriate social distances. Some clients use Eventzee to hold contests and give away prizes to their most engaged customers. There are many ways Eventzee can help you achieve your business goals. For more information visit https://www.eventzeeapp.com/.

About The Buffalo Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 130 years in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar spent is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. To learn more about The Buffalo Salvation Army visit https://buffalo.salvationarmy.org/BuffaloNY.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with nearly 10 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

