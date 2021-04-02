MERRELL LAUNCHES FAN EVENT WITH EVENTZEE

Tustin, CA, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announced today that Merrell, the global leader in outdoor performance and lifestyle footwear and apparel, launched a fan engagement event using the Eventzee scavenger hunt app. Utilizing Eventzee technology, the “Atlanta Scavenger Hunt presented by Merrell” encourages both fans and community members alike to celebrate the great outdoors throughout the city.

Those in the Atlanta, GA area can download the Eventzee app and enter the join code “stepfurther” to participate in the ongoing event. The virtual event features photo, video, text, quiz, and gps challenges. Through photos and videos, players can share their favorite Merrell gear and landmarks in Atlanta. Text and quiz challenges will test players’ knowledge on local wildlife. The event will run through Friday, April 30th, allowing players nearly a full month to complete all the challenges.

“Merrell has made great use of nearly all the challenge types Eventzee has to offer,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag, “The variety will create a rich experience for those who participate.”

The theme of the event is “Get Outside.” Some challenges will prompt players to visit specific locations, such as Merrell stores and other local businesses. Other challenges will leave the destination up to the players. The goal is to have players taking in fresh air, for both physical and mental health.

“Curing a bad case of cabin fever is what we do best,” said Lindsey Jones, Field Marketing Specialist of Merrell. “This event will help our community regain the spirit of adventure.”

ABOUT MERRELL

Merrell® exists to share the simple power of being outside. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to confidently explore the outdoors. Merrell is celebrating its 40th birthday in 2021 with a mission to build an inclusive and sustainable outside environment for future generations to enjoy. Visit Merrell.com, the Merrell Newsroom, or follow us on social @Merrell. Merrell® is a division of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW), one of the world’s leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with nearly 10 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact: info@freezetag.com 714-210-3850 x26 MERRELL MEDIA CONTACT Jamie.Leach@Merrell.com