    FREIGHT   MYL7210OO007

FREIGHT MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS

(FREIGHT)
Freight Management : CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED BONUS ISSUE OF 279,222,415 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN FREIGHT MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS BHD. ("FREIGHT MANAGEMENT SHARE(S)" OR "SHARE(S)") ("BONUS SHARE(S)") ON THE BASIS OF 1 BONUS SHARE FOR EVERY 1 EXISTING SHARE HELD ON AN ENTITLEMENT DATE TO BE DETERMINED AND ANNOUNCED LATER

05/17/2021 | 10:49pm EDT
Subject CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED BONUS ISSUE OF 279,222,415 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN FREIGHT MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS BHD. ('FREIGHT MANAGEMENT SHARE(S)' OR 'SHARE(S)') ('BONUS SHARE(S)') ON THE BASIS OF 1 BONUS SHARE FOR EVERY 1 EXISTING SHARE HELD ON AN ENTITLEMENT DATE TO BE DETERMINED AND ANNOUNCED LATER

Please refer attachment below.

Announcement Info

Company Name FREIGHT MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS BERHAD
Stock Name FREIGHT
Date Announced 17 May 2021
Category Document Submission
Reference Number DCS-17052021-00001

Disclaimer

FM - Freight Management Holdings Bhd published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 02:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 614 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2021 24,7 M 5,98 M 5,98 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 455 M 110 M 110 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,81 MYR
Last Close Price 1,63 MYR
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chong Keat Chew Group Managing Director & Director
Nurul Azian binti Shahriman Chairman
Swee Chin Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Chin Teck Soh Independent Non-Executive Director
Siew Yong Gan Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREIGHT MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS78.14%116
DSV PANALPINA A/S33.77%49 361
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG40.99%37 723
INPOST S.A.0.00%8 669
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.-3.18%6 958
AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.56.66%6 715