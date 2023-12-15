Item 8.01 OTHER EVENTS.

On December 15, 2023, Freight Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") called to order its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, there were not present or represented by proxy a sufficient number of shares of the Company's ordinary shares in order to constitute a quorum. The Company adjourned the Annual Meeting until December 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. At that time, the Annual Meeting will be reconvened at the Company's offices at Hidalgo 2035, Interior M18, Colonia Obispado, Monterrey, NL MX 64060.

The record date for the Annual Meeting remains October 17, 2023. Shareholders of the Company who have previously submitted their proxy or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote do not need to take any action.

No changes have been made in the proposals to be voted on by shareholders at the Annual Meeting. The Company strongly encourages all of its shareholders to read the Company's Notice of 2023 Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of Freight Technologies, Inc. and Proxy Statement, dated October 18, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 18, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement") and other proxy materials relating to the Annual Meeting, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.