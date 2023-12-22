Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

Conversion of Convertible Note

As previously reported, on June 30, 2023, Freight Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") entered into a debt modification agreement (the "Debt Modification Agreement") with Freight Opportunities LLC (the "Noteholder") to amend that certain $6,593,407 convertible promissory note dated January 3, 2023 in favor of the Noteholder which was amended on April 24, 2023 into a $9,890,110 convertible promissory (the "Convertible Note"). The Convertible Note was convertible at the option of the Noteholder into either preferred shares of the Company (the "Preferred Shares") or ordinary shares in the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the terms thereof.

On December 20, 2023, the Noteholder exercised its right to convert $3,554,065 of the Convertible Note into restricted Series A-4 Preferred Shares using an Ordinary Shares Conversion Price of $0.40. In connection with the conversion, the Noteholder also received additional Conversion Shares valued at the Interest Conversion Rate for the Make-Whole Amount. For the purposes of calculating the amount of Series A-4 Preferred Shares delivered thereunder, the Noteholder was entitled to receive 6.667 Series A-4 Preferred Shares for each Ordinary Share it would have been entitled to receive pursuant to a conversion hereunder into Ordinary Shares. The Series A-4 Preferred Shares were issued and sold by the Company in reliance upon an exemption from registration pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 506(b) of Regulation D thereunder.

In order to incentivize the Noteholder into equitizing its Convertible Note, the Company issued to the Noteholder a warrant to purchase 250,000 Ordinary Shares at $0.40 per share (the "Warrant"). The Warrant is valid from June 30, 2023 through June 30, 2033 and has a "cashless" exercise feature. Additionally, the Company shall not effect the exercise of any portion of the Warrant, and the Noteholder shall not have the right to exercise any portion of the Warrant if, to the extent that after giving effect to such exercise, the Noteholder would beneficially own in excess of 4.99% of the Ordinary Shares outstanding immediately after giving effect to such exercise.

As of result of the Note conversion, the Company reduced its principal balance on the Convertible Note by $3,554,065.

The following terms referenced above are defined within the Debt Modification Agreement: Conversion Price, Conversion Shares, Make-Whole Amount and Interest Conversion Rate.