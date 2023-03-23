Advanced search
    FRGT   VGG514131058

FREIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(FRGT)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-03-19
0.1750 USD   -9.42%
01:12pFreight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Takes Action to Regain NASDAQ Compliance
AQ
01:09pFreight Technologies : Reverse Split - Form 6-K
PU
03/16Freight Technologies Inc. Introduces Fr8Now
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Freight Technologies : Reverse Split - Form 6-K

03/23/2023 | 01:09pm EDT
Reverse Split

On March 3, 2023, the board of directors of Freight Technologies (the "Board") approved a 10:1 reverse split of its ordinary shares. Freight Technologies Inc.'s ordinary shares will begin trading on a split adjusted basis on March 24, 2023.

As a result of the reverse share split, each ten (10) pre-split shares of Freight Technologies Inc. shares will automatically combine into one (1) ordinary share without any action on the part of the holders, and the number of outstanding ordinary shares will be reduced from 32,713,866 to 3,271,386 ordinary shares. Freight Technologies Inc.'s ordinary shares will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "FRGT" but will trade under a new CUSIP number (G51413113). The reverse split is intended to increase the market price per share of its ordinary shares to allow Freight Technologies Inc. to maintain its NASDAQ Capital Market listing.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the reverse share split. Shareholders who otherwise would be entitled to a fractional share because they hold a number of ordinary shares not evenly divisible by the one (1) for 10 reverse split ratio, will automatically be entitled to receive an additional fractional share of Freight Technologies Inc. ordinary shares to round up to the next whole share if they were to hold a fractional share equal to one-half or more. Shareholders who hold a fractional share equal to less than one-half will have the fractional share cancelled.

Freight Technologies Inc.'s transfer agent, Transhare Securities Transfer and Registrar will act as the exchange agent. Adjustments made to ordinary shares represented by physical stock certificates can be made upon surrender of the certificate to the transfer agent. Please contact Transhare Securities Transfer and Registrar for further information at (303) 662-1112.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Freight Technologies Inc. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 17:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
