By Josh Beckerman

Freight Technologies shares skyrocketed to 79 cents from Wednesday's close of 28 cents after the company said Amazon Mexico is once again using its Fr8App for logistics during the "high-demand season."

Volume was more than 149 million shares, compared with a 65-day average of 277,245. The stock is down about 66% this year.

In October, Freight Technologies said it secured a request for quotation from a "global pharmaceutical giant." Fr8App was awarded 33 lanes to transport pharmaceutical goods from the U.S. to Mexico and Canada.

