Notice of Amendment - Code of Business Conduct and Ethics

In March 2024, FreightCar America, Inc. approved an amended Code of Business Conduct and Ethics ("Code"). Changes to the Code include, but are not limited to:

  • Involvement of Ethics Committee, including
  1. Ethics Committee's role in addressing ethics concerns under various provisions of the Code
    1. Ethics Committee's role in "Corporate Compliance Management"
  • Discouragement of personal relationships in the Workplace
  • Clarified reporting procedure for "Whistleblower Hotline"
  • Increased value of "Gifts, Entertainment and Other Benefits"
  • Revised process for waivers of the Code

This summary of the Code amendments is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Code.

