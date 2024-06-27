FreightCar America : Amendments to the Code of Conduct
June 27, 2024 at 02:16 pm EDT
Notice of Amendment - Code of Business Conduct and Ethics
In March 2024, FreightCar America, Inc. approved an amended Code of Business Conduct and Ethics ("Code"). Changes to the Code include, but are not limited to:
Involvement of Ethics Committee, including
Ethics Committee's role in addressing ethics concerns under various provisions of the Code
Ethics Committee's role in "Corporate Compliance Management"
Discouragement of personal relationships in the Workplace
Clarified reporting procedure for "Whistleblower Hotline"
Increased value of "Gifts, Entertainment and Other Benefits"
Revised process for waivers of the Code
This summary of the Code amendments is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Code.
