FreightCar America, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 15, 2021

11/02/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
CHICAGO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAIL) will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2021 financial results. The Company’s earnings release for the third quarter 2021 will be issued before the market opens on Monday, November 15, 2021, and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

Investors, analysts, and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call which can be accessed at:

Event URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1509866&tp_key=d16a6ee26a

Please note that the webcast is listen-only and webcast participants will not be able to participate in the question and answer portion of the conference call. Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing (877) 407-0789 or (201) 689-8562 and entering the passcode 13724786. Interested parties are asked to dial in approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 15, 2021, until 12:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Monday November 29, 2021. To access the replay, please dial (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The replay passcode is 13724786. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website within two days following the earnings call.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars, that also supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including open top hopper cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, coal cars, and also specializes in the conversion of railcars for repurposed use. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Castaños, Mexico; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

INVESTOR/MEDIA CONTACTLisa Fortuna or Stephen Poe
TELEPHONE312-445-2870

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
