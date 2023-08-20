A New Platform for Growth

Annual Report 2023

DARWIN

Freightways Annual Report | Financial Year ended 30 June 2023

freightways.co.nz

Freightways Group Limited and its subsidiaries

1

Mapping our growth

PERTH

ADELAIDE

MELBOURNE

Key

TOWNSVILLE

SYDNEY

HOBART

Increasingly, business for the Freightways Group is about mapping growth across two complementary markets as we think, work and organise as a Trans-Tasman organisation. This year that dual presence worked well for us with the New Zealand market quieter while Australia grew at a good pace.

BRISBANE

WHANGAREI

AUCKLAND / NORTH SHORE

CANBERRA

HAMILTON / PUTARURU

NEW PLYMOUTH

WHANGANUI

NELSON / BLENHEIM

The significant contributions coming from Allied Express, Big Chill, Shred-X and others prove that we make successful acquisitions. The emerging successes of our innovative startups show that we have what it takes to build out a presence in emerging markets like 3PL, digitisation and medical waste. Our workhorse businesses remain well-managed, to meet our busy customers' needs and expectations.

Key things unite us: our underlying capability of pick-up, process and deliver infuses everything we do. Our shared capabilities and principles drive our vision to "move you to a better place". And our commitment to grow sustainably and responsibly is evident in the way we established science- based targets and the plans put in place to achieve them. Market dynamics will always be cyclical. Our approach to growth focuses on seeing past that, through holistic planning, a portfolio approach and investing methodically for the future.

TAURANGA

ROTORUA

HAWKE 'S BAY

TAUPO

PALMERSTON NORTH

WELLINGTON

NET WORK COURIER POINT-TO-POINT TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED BUSINESS MAIL

SUPPORT

INFORMATION MANAGEMENT WASTE RENEWAL

NET WORK COURIER

AU: ALLIED E XPRESS

NZ: NEW ZEAL AND COURIERS, POST HASTE , CASTLE PARCELS, NOW COURIERS,

PASS THE PARCEL

POINT-TO-POINT

COURIER

AU: ALLIED E XPRESS

NZ: SUB60, KIWI E XPRESS, STUCK

TEMPERATURE

CONTROLLED

NZ: BIG CHILL ,

PRODUCEPRONTO

BUSINESS MAIL

NZ: DX MAIL , DATAPRINT

GROUP SUPPORT

NZ : FIELDAIR,

PARCELINE

INFORMATION

MANAGEMENT

NZ: TIMG / AU: TIMG

WASTE RENEWAL

AU: SHRED -X , MED -X

CENTRAL OTAGO /

CROMWELL

INVERCARGILL

CHRISTCHURCH

TIMARU

DUNEDIN

2

Contents

This year we combine our Annual and Sustainability Reports to provide insight into our financial and non-financial matters in one document.

Freightways Annual Report | Financial Year ended 30 June 2023

Our Annual Report

  1. This year's highlights
  1. Our growth strategy
  1. Our family of brands
  1. Chair and CEO's Report
  1. Living our capabilities in 2023
  1. Oversize courier case study
  1. Our people
  1. ProducePronto case study
  1. Our communities
  1. Stocka case study

Our Sustainability Report

  1. Environmental Statement
  1. Materiality review
  2. Our SDGs
  1. Climate-relateddisclosures
  1. Our Board and Leadership
  1. Financial summary
  2. Directors' Report
  1. Financial statements and notes

freightways.co.nz

Freightways Group Limited and its subsidiaries

3

10

Chair and

18

Bigger proves to be better.

CEO's Report

The oversize courier story

28

Fresh ideas for convenience

34

Parcel-sized fulfilment.

foods. ProducePronto

The Stocka story

39

Sustainability

54

Climate-related

Report

disclosures

76

Our board

80

Directors' Report

and leadership

and financials

4

Freightways Annual Report | Financial Year ended 30 June 2023

127%

Group wide

NPAT growth

29%

Group wide revenue growth

This year's highlights

freightways.co.nz

Freightways Group Limited and its subsidiaries

5

9

1.

Operating revenue for FY23

2.

NPAT growth in FY23

3.

EBITA** growth for FY23

52

4.

Cash flow growth FY23

%

5.

Express Package

revenue FY23

6.

Information Management

Digitisation growth

revenue FY23

year-on-year

7.

Express Package EBITA**

8.

Australia revenue for FY23

9.

Digitisation growth

4

year-on-year

10. Boxes archived in

TIMG NZ/AU

8

5 32%

Group wide Express Package revenue growth

Group wide

3

15EBITA growth**%

7

143%

Australia revenue growth

26%

Group wide cash flow growth

Express

*Calculation includes impacts of

Package

EBITA**

flooding, and Cyclone Gabrielle

17

%

on volumes

**EBITA is a non-GAAP measure

(GAAP - Generally Accepted

Accounting Principles)

3MILLION

Boxes archived at

TIMG, Group wide

1015% 6

Information

Management revenue growth

6

Freightways Annual Report | Financial Year ended 30 June 2023

freightways.co.nz

Freightways Group Limited and its subsidiaries

7

U R S T R AT E G Y O N A P A G E - O U R S T R AT E G Y O N A P A G E - O U R S T R AT E G Y O N A P A G E - O U R S T R AT E G Y O N A P A G E - O U R S T R AT E G Y O N A P A G E

The Freightways

Our customers

What we do

Growth Strategy

STAKEHOLDERS:

OUR PURPOSE:

Our communities

our customers. We look to develop our people through career

Our team

Freightways is a business that is always on the move.

Our shareholders

Across the Group, we pick-up, process and deliver physical

and digital items providing a reliable and efficient service for

opportunities. We seek appropriate and sustainable returns for

our investors. And we look to move the dial for communities

through the causes we support by reducing our emissions

and employing or contracting local people.

OUR PRINCIPLES & CAPABILITIES:

How we work

Three principles guide how our teams and our partners deliver:

• We take ownership and responsibility at every level for what we

do and what we can improve.

-

• We think commercially about the deals we make so that they

make sense for our customers, our contractors, our business and

our shareholders.

OUR VISION

• We work as a family by supporting people, by prioritising their

safety and wellbeing and by doing everything we can to ensure

they get home safe each day.

OUR PRINCIPLES

We depend on our capabilities to deliver what our customers,

investors and communities expect. We're efficient. This critical

capability enables us to move around 100,000,000 items

through our various businesses every year. We are reliable.

We target flawless execution, which enables us to shift multiple items

through multiple touchpoints in our network, across two nations,

OUR CAPABILITIES

every day. We act like entrepreneurs. We recognise and execute on

high-value opportunities. We always look forward and up. We love

our customers, both internal and external because we know they're

crucial to our commercial success.

OUR ACTIVITIES

OUR VISION:

Why we do this

•••

••

••

Better outcomes won't just happen. It takes a conscious effort

from our team to move things forward for our customers, our team,

our shareholders and our communities.

'ƒ•

Our "why" is to move you to a better place.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Freightways Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2023 20:58:08 UTC.