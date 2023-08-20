A New Platform for Growth
Annual Report 2023
DARWIN
Freightways Annual Report | Financial Year ended 30 June 2023
Mapping our growth
PERTH
ADELAIDE
MELBOURNE
Key
TOWNSVILLE
SYDNEY
HOBART
Increasingly, business for the Freightways Group is about mapping growth across two complementary markets as we think, work and organise as a Trans-Tasman organisation. This year that dual presence worked well for us with the New Zealand market quieter while Australia grew at a good pace.
BRISBANE
WHANGAREI
AUCKLAND / NORTH SHORE
CANBERRA
HAMILTON / PUTARURU
NEW PLYMOUTH
WHANGANUI
NELSON / BLENHEIM
The significant contributions coming from Allied Express, Big Chill, Shred-X and others prove that we make successful acquisitions. The emerging successes of our innovative startups show that we have what it takes to build out a presence in emerging markets like 3PL, digitisation and medical waste. Our workhorse businesses remain well-managed, to meet our busy customers' needs and expectations.
Key things unite us: our underlying capability of pick-up, process and deliver infuses everything we do. Our shared capabilities and principles drive our vision to "move you to a better place". And our commitment to grow sustainably and responsibly is evident in the way we established science- based targets and the plans put in place to achieve them. Market dynamics will always be cyclical. Our approach to growth focuses on seeing past that, through holistic planning, a portfolio approach and investing methodically for the future.
TAURANGA
ROTORUA
HAWKE 'S BAY
TAUPO
PALMERSTON NORTH
WELLINGTON
NET WORK COURIER POINT-TO-POINT TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED BUSINESS MAIL
SUPPORT
INFORMATION MANAGEMENT WASTE RENEWAL
NET WORK COURIER
AU: ALLIED E XPRESS
NZ: NEW ZEAL AND COURIERS, POST HASTE , CASTLE PARCELS, NOW COURIERS,
PASS THE PARCEL
POINT-TO-POINT
COURIER
AU: ALLIED E XPRESS
NZ: SUB60, KIWI E XPRESS, STUCK
TEMPERATURE
CONTROLLED
NZ: BIG CHILL ,
PRODUCEPRONTO
BUSINESS MAIL
NZ: DX MAIL , DATAPRINT
GROUP SUPPORT
NZ : FIELDAIR,
PARCELINE
INFORMATION
MANAGEMENT
NZ: TIMG / AU: TIMG
WASTE RENEWAL
AU: SHRED -X , MED -X
CENTRAL OTAGO /
CROMWELL
INVERCARGILL
CHRISTCHURCH
TIMARU
DUNEDIN
Contents
This year we combine our Annual and Sustainability Reports to provide insight into our financial and non-financial matters in one document.
Our Annual Report
- This year's highlights
- Our growth strategy
- Our family of brands
- Chair and CEO's Report
- Living our capabilities in 2023
- Oversize courier case study
- Our people
- ProducePronto case study
- Our communities
- Stocka case study
Our Sustainability Report
- Environmental Statement
- Materiality review
- Our SDGs
- Climate-relateddisclosures
- Our Board and Leadership
- Financial summary
- Directors' Report
- Financial statements and notes
10
Chair and
18
Bigger proves to be better.
CEO's Report
The oversize courier story
28
Fresh ideas for convenience
34
Parcel-sized fulfilment.
foods. ProducePronto
The Stocka story
39
Sustainability
54
Climate-related
Report
disclosures
76
Our board
80
Directors' Report
and leadership
and financials
127%
Group wide
NPAT growth
29%
Group wide revenue growth
This year's highlights
5
9
1.
Operating revenue for FY23
2.
NPAT growth in FY23
3.
EBITA** growth for FY23
52
4.
Cash flow growth FY23
%
5.
Express Package
revenue FY23
6.
Information Management
Digitisation growth
revenue FY23
year-on-year
7.
Express Package EBITA**
8.
Australia revenue for FY23
9.
Digitisation growth
4
year-on-year
10. Boxes archived in
TIMG NZ/AU
8
5 32%
Group wide Express Package revenue growth
Group wide
3
15EBITA growth**%
7
143%
Australia revenue growth
26%
Group wide cash flow growth
Express
*Calculation includes impacts of
Package
EBITA**
flooding, and Cyclone Gabrielle
17
%
on volumes
**EBITA is a non-GAAP measure
(GAAP - Generally Accepted
Accounting Principles)
3MILLION
Boxes archived at
TIMG, Group wide
1015% 6
Information
Management revenue growth
6
U R S T R AT E G Y O N A P A G E - O U R S T R AT E G Y O N A P A G E - O U R S T R AT E G Y O N A P A G E - O U R S T R AT E G Y O N A P A G E - O U R S T R AT E G Y O N A P A G E
The Freightways
Our customers
What we do
Growth Strategy
STAKEHOLDERS:
OUR PURPOSE:
Our communities
our customers. We look to develop our people through career
Our team
Freightways is a business that is always on the move.
Our shareholders
Across the Group, we pick-up, process and deliver physical
and digital items providing a reliable and efficient service for
opportunities. We seek appropriate and sustainable returns for
our investors. And we look to move the dial for communities
through the causes we support by reducing our emissions
and employing or contracting local people.
OUR PRINCIPLES & CAPABILITIES:
How we work
Three principles guide how our teams and our partners deliver:
• We take ownership and responsibility at every level for what we
do and what we can improve.
-
• We think commercially about the deals we make so that they
make sense for our customers, our contractors, our business and
€
our shareholders.
OUR VISION
• We work as a family by supporting people, by prioritising their
safety and wellbeing and by doing everything we can to ensure
they get home safe each day.
OUR PRINCIPLES
We depend on our capabilities to deliver what our customers,
investors and communities expect. We're efficient. This critical
capability enables us to move around 100,000,000 items
through our various businesses every year. We are reliable.
We target flawless execution, which enables us to shift multiple items
through multiple touchpoints in our network, across two nations,
OUR CAPABILITIES
every day. We act like entrepreneurs. We recognise and execute on
high-value opportunities. We always look forward and up. We love
our customers, both internal and external because we know they're
crucial to our commercial success.
OUR ACTIVITIES
OUR VISION:
•
•
Why we do this
•••
••
••
Better outcomes won't just happen. It takes a conscious effort
from our team to move things forward for our customers, our team,
our shareholders and our communities.
'ƒ•
Our "why" is to move you to a better place.
