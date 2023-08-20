Increasingly, business for the Freightways Group is about mapping growth across two complementary markets as we think, work and organise as a Trans-Tasman organisation. This year that dual presence worked well for us with the New Zealand market quieter while Australia grew at a good pace.

The significant contributions coming from Allied Express, Big Chill, Shred-X and others prove that we make successful acquisitions. The emerging successes of our innovative startups show that we have what it takes to build out a presence in emerging markets like 3PL, digitisation and medical waste. Our workhorse businesses remain well-managed, to meet our busy customers' needs and expectations.

Key things unite us: our underlying capability of pick-up, process and deliver infuses everything we do. Our shared capabilities and principles drive our vision to "move you to a better place". And our commitment to grow sustainably and responsibly is evident in the way we established science- based targets and the plans put in place to achieve them. Market dynamics will always be cyclical. Our approach to growth focuses on seeing past that, through holistic planning, a portfolio approach and investing methodically for the future.

