On 21 August 2023, the Directors declared a fully imputed final dividend of 19 cents per share (approximately $33.7 million) in respect of the year ended 30 June 2023 compared to 19 cents a year ago. The dividend will be paid on 2 October 2023. The record date for determination of entitlements to the dividend is 15 September 2023.

The Freightways Dividend Reinvestment Plan will be offered for this dividend.