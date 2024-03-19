If you got Freja+ by using your passport/national ID card and now cannot use Freja+ for eIDAS, we are aware of this problem.

Unfortunately, the issue at hand does not lie with Freja. The Swedish government agency responsible for e-identification (Agency for Digital Government) and EU institutions that operate within eIDAS have not yet addressed this matter adequately. We are powerless to resolve this issue until they do.

Temporary solution:

Until this issue is addressed by the relevant parties, there is a workaround if you intend to use Freja+for eIDAS.

Follow these steps:

Because your registration is fully completed with a passport/national ID card, you need to get in touch with our support so we can downgrade your account. Once we downgrade you, you will have to visit one of our agents for a quick, in-person security check. Make sure to bring your phone and the ID document you used for registration with you to the agent. You will then get Freja+ again and be able to log in to services covered by eIDAS.

For more details regarding this step (the in-person check), please consult our full registration guide.