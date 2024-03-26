We are happy to present another health service that has joined Freja.
If you have not heard of it before, with MittVaccin.se you can easily:
- See the nearest vaccination location
- Get important advice regarding vaccination
- Book your vaccination at a time/location most convenient to you
MittVaccin eliminates phone calls, waiting in lines and completely digitises the process thus making vaccination more easily accessible to all.
Freja is looking out for your health
MittVaccin is just one, albeit crucial, piece of the puzzle when it comes to Freja and e-health in Sweden. There are many other health servicescovered by Freja including 1177.se, many youth clinics, pharmacies, and other services all accessible with Freja.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Freja eID Group AB published this content on 26 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2024 18:13:09 UTC.