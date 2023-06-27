Since BankID introduced its new feature - the digital ID card on mobile phones, the topic has garnered significant attention from the media and the public. With the availability of this feature to users, the interest has further intensified. In contrast, although Freja's ID document has been available since 2019, it may not have received as much media coverage.

Nevertheless, it has already gained nearly 900,000 users. Both applications enjoy wide adoption among users and represent important steps towards a digital society.