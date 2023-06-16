Freja eID : Great News for Citizens of Gothenburg

We would like to congratulate citizens of Gothenburg!

Not only is the city celebrating its 400th birthday this year, but now even more citizens can reach the city's e-services. Use Freja to log into the city of Gothenburg's website goteborg.se.

Read more about the 400 years celebrations - they take place from the 2 June all the way to 3 September 2023.

And here you can log into all Gothenburg e-services with Freja+. Here you can apply for your building permit, apply for a place at kindergarten and many, many more services.