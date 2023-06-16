Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Freja eID Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FREJA   SE0015950308

FREJA EID GROUP AB (PUBL)

(FREJA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  10:54:46 2023-06-15 am EDT
6.340 SEK   -3.06%
02:38aFreja Eid : Get Freja+ Immediately with a Biometric ID
PU
02:38aFreja Eid : Great News for Citizens of Gothenburg
PU
05/26Freja Eid : The Freja Widget Is Here
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Freja eID : Great News for Citizens of Gothenburg

06/16/2023 | 02:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We would like to congratulate citizens of Gothenburg!

Not only is the city celebrating its 400th birthday this year, but now even more citizens can reach the city's e-services. Use Freja to log into the city of Gothenburg's website goteborg.se.

Read more about the 400 years celebrations - they take place from the 2 June all the way to 3 September 2023.

And here you can log into all Gothenburg e-services with Freja+. Here you can apply for your building permit, apply for a place at kindergarten and many, many more services.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Freja eID Group AB published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 06:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 57,2 M 5,39 M 5,39 M
Net income 2023 -17,5 M -1,65 M -1,65 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,84x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 120 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,09x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart FREJA EID GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Freja eID Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 6,34
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Johan Henrikson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jakub Missuna Chief Financial Officer & Director
Håkan Nyberg Chairman
Dragoljub Nesic Development Manager
Tony André Buss Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREJA EID GROUP AB (PUBL)69.07%11
ORACLE CORPORATION54.82%330 105
SAP SE29.45%158 908
SERVICENOW, INC.46.11%115 584
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.29.98%44 000
HUBSPOT, INC.79.86%25 015
