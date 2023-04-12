Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Freja eID Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FREJA   SE0015950308

FREJA EID GROUP AB (PUBL)

(FREJA)
2023-04-12
6.980 SEK   +3.25%
Freja eID : Help Others (Access E-services) with Freja

04/12/2023 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Do you know someone who is having trouble accessing public e-services?

Digital exclusion is an ongoing problem in Sweden. People are not able to access critical e-services just because they can't get the required e-ID, this is not acceptable.

Among these critical e-services are health e-services. While 1177.se offers Freja as a login option, there are many who still do not.

Recommend Freja to a Friend

If you know someone who doesn't have an e-ID, why not recommend Freja to them?

The easiest way to do it is directly from the Freja app where you can choose 'Invite a Friend' on the home screen to send a link to Freja via message, social media etc.

Freja is an inclusive e-ID that you can get without having a bank account. You can also be under 18, be living outside of Sweden, have a protected identity and still be able to get Freja.

Getting Freja is quick and easy. Most of the registration can be done from the comfort of your home. Check out our detailed registration guide or take a look at our FAQs if you have any questions.

Quick Login Update

Now is the perfect time to start using Freja for login since the quick login feature has been improved.

Quick login allows you to log in directly from Freja's home screen to your favourite e-services.

Now you can also edit and organise your quick logins as you please for an even better experience!

Attachments

Disclaimer

Freja eID Group AB published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 14:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 57,2 M 5,47 M 5,47 M
Net income 2023 -17,5 M -1,67 M -1,67 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,29x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 128 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,23x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart FREJA EID GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Freja eID Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 6,76
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Johan Henrikson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jakub Missuna Chief Financial Officer & Director
Håkan Nyberg Chairman
Dragoljub Nesic Development Manager
Tony André Buss Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREJA EID GROUP AB (PUBL)80.27%12
ORACLE CORPORATION14.71%253 700
SAP SE20.43%147 871
SERVICENOW, INC.21.00%95 373
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.24.33%41 339
HUBSPOT, INC.41.01%20 194
