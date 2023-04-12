Freja eID : Help Others (Access E-services) with Freja

Do you know someone who is having trouble accessing public e-services?

Digital exclusion is an ongoing problem in Sweden. People are not able to access critical e-services just because they can't get the required e-ID, this is not acceptable.

Among these critical e-services are health e-services. While 1177.se offers Freja as a login option, there are many who still do not.

Recommend Freja to a Friend

If you know someone who doesn't have an e-ID, why not recommend Freja to them?

The easiest way to do it is directly from the Freja app where you can choose 'Invite a Friend' on the home screen to send a link to Freja via message, social media etc.

Freja is an inclusive e-ID that you can get without having a bank account. You can also be under 18, be living outside of Sweden, have a protected identity and still be able to get Freja.

Getting Freja is quick and easy. Most of the registration can be done from the comfort of your home. Check out our detailed registration guide or take a look at our FAQs if you have any questions.

Quick Login Update

Now is the perfect time to start using Freja for login since the quick login feature has been improved.

Quick login allows you to log in directly from Freja's home screen to your favourite e-services.

Now you can also edit and organise your quick logins as you please for an even better experience!